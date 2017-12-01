MMA promoter One Championship announces 3 senior hires

One Championship will stage a record 24 events in 2018, including debuts in Tokyo and Seoul. The next show in Singapore will take place at the Indoor Stadium on May 18, 2018.

SINGAPORE-BASED mixed martial arts promoter One Championship has added three new members to its senior management team.

In a statement on Friday, the company announced Hua Fung Teh as its chief financial officer, Mahesh Subramanian as chief technology officer, and Souvik Dutta as vice-president of engineering.

Mr Teh, who will take up his new role in January, is a principal at global private equity firm TPG Capital. He used to work at the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and was part of the team that brought the Formula One night race to Singapore.

Mr Subramanian, who has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry with firms such as Intel and Siemens, will oversee all aspects of One Championship's technology and infrastructure.

As for Mr Dutta, he will be tasked to drive the execution of One Championship's mobile and digital technology solutions.

One Championship's chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that the trio would add "significant leadership strength" to the company and help its efforts to continue to scale across Asia.

The final One Championship event of 2017 takes place on Dec 9 in Bangkok, with the strawweight world champion Yoshitaka Naito of Japan defending his title against Brazil's Alex Silva in the main event.

One Championship will stage a record 24 events in 2018, including debuts in Tokyo and Seoul. The next show in Singapore will take place at the Indoor Stadium on May 18, 2018.