You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Onetime 'world's heaviest man' has second surgery in Mexico

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 8:22 AM

BP_Franco_241117_33.jpg
Juan Pedro Franco, 33, who once weighed in at a stunning 595kg - about the same as a male polar bear - began a weight-loss programme a year ago, bringing his current weight to 366kg.
PHOTO: AFP

[MEXICO CITY] A Mexican once certified as the heaviest man in the world is recovering from a second stomach-reduction surgery that doctors hope will help him shed more than 200kg, the medical centre treating him reported on Thursday.

Juan Pedro Franco, 33, who once weighed in at a stunning 595kg - about the same as a male polar bear - began a weight-loss programme a year ago, bringing his current weight to 366kg.

After the operation Wednesday in the western city of Zapopan, Mr Franco hopes to get down to a less-extreme 120kg, said a statement from Gastric Bypass Mexico.

"Juan Pedro did very well in this surgery," said surgeon Jose Antonio Castaneda, who was quoted in the statement. "We are very optimistic."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said Mr Franco should be released in the next few days.

The operation on Thursday, which followed an earlier surgery in May, was performed by minimally invasive laparoscopy. This crucial procedure involved dividing Mr Franco's stomach in half to give it a much smaller capacity, while also removing a section of intestine.

If all goes well, Dr Castaneda said, the patient will be able to stop taking drugs for diabetes and high blood pressure. He will also, hopefully, be able to walk again - for the first time in seven years.

The patient said he felt considerable anxiety, but also hope, as he looks ahead.

"I was more nervous than in the first surgery," he said, "but I knew that this second surgery was a priority in my life if I am to be able to move forward." He said he was excited to be getting "closer and closer to having a healthy weight."

The Guinness World Records organisation certified early this year that Mr Franco, who was weighed last December at 595kg, was considered the heaviest living man.

That record had been held by another Mexican, Manuel Uribe, who in 2007 weighed in at 597kg. But he died in May 2016.

AFP

Life & Culture

A peek into designers' homes in BT Weekend

Snake on a train: Indonesian kills serpent with bare hands

50 years on, Rolex and golf are still linked

Trump spares his first Thanksgiving turkey

Reputation sells 1.2m copies in first week

Kendall Jenner ousts Gisele Bundchen as world's top- earning model

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
2 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
3 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
4 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
5 Investors drawn again to real estate rebound
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

BT_20171124_KROIL23_3192038.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley close to buying Chevron House

BT_20171124_LSDBS_3191979.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

DBS overtakes Singtel as Southeast Asia's most valuable company

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinson's 11am the day before

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening