You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Orwell's 1984 is suddenly a best-seller

Classic dystopian novel enjoys big bump in sales, especially in the US; demand lifts after Trump adviser's recent comments
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170128_JHORWELL28OY3R_2714182.jpg
Even outside the US, interest in 1984 has grown. So far this year, sales have risen by 20% in Britain and Australia compared to the same period a year ago, according to Jess Harrison, a London-based editor at Penguin Books.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

GEORGE Orwell's classic book 1984, about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of the Amazon best-seller list in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening