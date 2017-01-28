You are here
Orwell's 1984 is suddenly a best-seller
Classic dystopian novel enjoys big bump in sales, especially in the US; demand lifts after Trump adviser's recent comments
GEORGE Orwell's classic book 1984, about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of the Amazon best-seller list in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new
