You are here

Home > Life & Culture

President of the Mormon church, Thomas Monson, dies at 90

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 9:15 AM

[MILWAUKEE] The leader of the Mormon church, Thomas Monson, has died at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, the church said on Wednesday. He was 90.

Mr Monson became the 16th President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as the religion is officially known, in 2008. As its leader, members of the faith considered him a prophet who received divine revelations.

The church said in a statement on its website that Mr Monson died late on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that he and First Lady Melania Trump were "deeply saddened" by Mr Monson's death.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While serving for over half a century in the leadership of his church, President Monson demonstrated wisdom, inspired leadership, and great compassion," the statement said.

Mormons worship Jesus, believing in a "restored" church, with living apostles and prophets. They believe in the Bible and a book of scripture called the Book of Mormon.

The church, formally organized in 1830 in Upstate New York, has 15.9 million members worldwide, according to its website.

They include the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney.

"President Monson had all the hallmarks of an unassuming servant of the Lord," the church said in the statement.

In May 2015, the LDS Church said Mr Monson was "feeling the effects of advancing age," according to reports from the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper, and began cutting back public appearances and addresses.

Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Mr Monson was appointed in 1963 to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the church's second-highest governing body after the three-man First Presidency.

Upon death, a Mormon president is succeeded by the head of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, a post currently held by the 93-year-old Russell Nelson.

Mr Monson's predecessor Gordon Hinckley died at 97 in 2007.

The church said on its website that Mr Monson also had a "broad business background" and led a successful career in the publishing industry.

"Do something for someone else on that day to make his or her life better. Find someone who is having a hard time, or is ill, or lonely, and do something for them. That's all I would ask," he said during an interview on his 81st birthday, according to the church.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Golden Globes: Men in black mocked for flimsy #MeToo support

Music sales soar in US, as streaming takes over market

Mingle with the like-minded in the Weekend magazine

Neo Garden Begins the year With Love

Unfiltered fervour: The rush to get off the water grid

The Circus will go on without Mark Halperin

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

BP_HDB_040118_24.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in December as volume drops nearly 20%: SRX

Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: F J Benjamin shares hotly traded; prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening