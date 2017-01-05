You are here

Princess Diana notes to former palace steward to be auctioned

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 20:01

A series of handwritten notes by the late Princess Diana, one of which reveals that her younger son Prince Harry was constantly in trouble at school, is to be auctioned on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The six notes, which will be sold at Cheffins auction house in Cambridge, were written to Cyril Dickman who served as chief steward of Buckingham Palace for over 50 years.

Diana's sons Princes William and Harry feature prominently.

One message dated Sept. 20, 1984, five days after Harry's birth, reads: "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!..." "The reaction to one tiny person's birth has totally overwhelmed us and I can hardly breathe for the mass of flowers that are arriving here!" Another, dated Oct 17, 1992 says how both young princes"are well and enjoying boarding school a lot, although Harry is constantly in trouble!".

Other items being auctioned by Dickman's family include letters, cards, and photographs from other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The entire collection is expected to raise around £15,000 (S$26,534).

REUTERS

