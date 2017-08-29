Rapper Lamar bags 6 awards in politically charged MTV awards

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Los Angeles
RAPPER Kendrick Lamar dominated the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday as the glitzy gala took a political turn with impassioned denunciations of white supremacists in America. Lamar took the most prestigious award of Video of the Year for HUMBLE., his ironic look at his growing
