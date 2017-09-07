Renovated Berlin opera house finally opens - temporarily

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Berlin
AFTER seven years of construction, the Staatsoper is finally preparing to reopen its doors on the historic Boulevard Unter den Linden, at least temporarily. The work took much longer than expected - the company was originally scheduled to move back from its interim residence across
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal