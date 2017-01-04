You are here
Right to disconnect from work e-mail and other laws take effect in France
Divorces don't need a judge's nod; cigarette packs to sport only health warnings; thin plastic bags and pesticides in public areas are out; labelling of prepared food tightened
Paris
IF the world does not envy the French enough already for their generous vacations, universal health care, and fine food and wine, the arrival of 2017 brings this: a newly created "right to disconnect". Though ridiculed in some quarters as a ban on work-related e-mail after hours, it
