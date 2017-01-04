You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Right to disconnect from work e-mail and other laws take effect in France

Divorces don't need a judge's nod; cigarette packs to sport only health warnings; thin plastic bags and pesticides in public areas are out; labelling of prepared food tightened
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170104_SYDISCONNECT4R6AS_2673844.jpg
''Employees are more and more connected during hours outside of the office.'' - Myriam El Khomri, the Minister of Labour, said last year in justifying the need for the law.
PHOTO: AFP

Paris

IF the world does not envy the French enough already for their generous vacations, universal health care, and fine food and wine, the arrival of 2017 brings this: a newly created "right to disconnect". Though ridiculed in some quarters as a ban on work-related e-mail after hours, it

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
3 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening