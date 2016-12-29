'Rogue One' pads Disney's record year with second weekend win

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" kept its grip on North American movie fans over the Christmas weekend, giving the Walt Disney Co film a second straight win at the box office.

"Rogue One" collected US$96.1 million in US and Canadian theaters, researcher ComScore Inc said Monday in an e-mailed statement. That beat four new releases, including the animated feature "Sing" from Universal Pictures, which opened in second place. "Passengers," a Sony Corp sci-fi with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt landed in third place, while 'Why Him?", a Fox comedy, placed fourth. "Assassin's Creed" from 20th Century Fox made its debut in fifth place.

The new "Star Wars" is the latest driver for Disney's record box-office run, a streak fueled by animated and live-action films. The studio's hits this year include "Finding Dory" from Pixar, Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" and "The Jungle Book." Disney has topped US$7 billion in global ticket sales this year, an industry first.

"Rogue One" is the second of at least six films that Disney has on tap to extend the "Star Wars" series created by George Lucas. The latest picture is a prequel - about the events that led up to the original 1977 movie.

The film had been expected to add US$70 million in Friday-to-Sunday sales domestically, according to Box Office Mojo. BoxOfficePro.com was predicting US$96 million through the four-day weekend, which includes Friday through Monday.

'Sing' Second "Sing," from Comcast Corp's Universal and Illumination Entertainment, brought in US$56.1 million in weekend sales. The animated film features the voice of Matthew McConaughey as a koala trying to restore his theater to its former glory with a singing competition. Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson co-star.

The movie garnered 72 per cent positive reviews at the website RottenTomatoes.com. "Sing" cost about US$75 million to produce, not including marketing costs, according to Box Office Mojo. BoxOfficePro was projecting a four-day total of US$43.1 million in domestic sales.

"Passengers," from Sony Pictures Entertainment, opened with estimated weekend revenue of US$23.1 million. BoxOfficePro estimated ticket sales of US$29.8 million through Monday.

Lawrence and Pratt are on a space ship transporting thousands of people to a distant colony. Because of a malfunction, they're awakened from suspended animation 90 years early. RottenTomatoes gave the picture 32 per cent positive reviews, while Box Office Mojo put the production cost at $110 million.

Assassin's Creed, based on a video game, features Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in a story about a secret society of killers. It brought in US$15 million through the four-day weekend. Just 19 per cent of critics liked the picture from 21st Century Fox Inc's film division, according to RottenTomatoes. Box Office Mojo, which put the production budget at US$125 million, was forecasting US$14 million in sales through Sunday. BoxOfficePro analysts had projected US$18.5 million through Monday.

"Why Him?" opened with US$16.7 million, compared with estimates of US$11.9 million to US$14.2 million for Friday-to-Sunday from Box Office Mojo. The R-rated comedy features James Franco as a Silicon Valley billionaire about to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Bryan Cranston is the worried father.

The film got 41 per cent positive reviews from RottenTomatoes.

