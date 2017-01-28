You are here
Roots revisited
Have a blast from the past with the turntable of today; a third album decades in the making; a pure blues album from a rock 'n' roll band returning to their roots
Jean-Michel Jarre: Oxygene 3
You can't accuse French musician Jean-Michel Jarre of rushing things - it's been 40 years since Oxgene 1 was released, and 20 years since Oxygene 2. A long time between Oxygenes then, but thankfully this third instalment that was released late
