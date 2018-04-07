You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Schwarzenegger back home after heart surgery: spokesman

Sat, Apr 07, 2018 - 11:19 AM

[LOS ANGELES] Action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger is back home in Los Angeles and in good spirits after undergoing open heart surgery following complications with a routine operation, his spokesman said on Friday.

The 70-year-old "Terminator" and "Predator" star, and former governor of California, was at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, near Hollywood, to have a valve replaced on March 29 when doctors opted for the emergency procedure.

"Update: Schwarzenegger comes home," his representative Daniel Ketchell posted on Twitter, later clarifying to AFP that Schwarzenegger had been released Friday afternoon and was "recovering at home in fantastic spirits."

The former Mr Universe underwent non-urgent heart surgery in 1997 to have the valve put in, due to a condition he said was congenital and had nothing to do with steroids.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it... through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement," Mr Ketchell said after the successful operation.

Schwarzenegger has been tweeting during his stay at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, telling fans on Monday that "It's true: I'm back!" - a play on his famous catchphrase "I'll be back!" He has used the line - or close variations - in numerous movies, including "The Terminator," "Commando," "Raw Deal," "The Running Man," "Twins," "Total Recall," "Kindergarten Cop," "Last Action Hero," "Jingle All the Way," "The 6th Day" and "The Expendables II".

The Austrian-born former bodybuilder was voted in as governor of California in a historic 2003 recall vote - but proved the win was no fluke by routing opponent Phil Angelides to get re-elected.

"I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one - but guess what? I woke up, and that's something to be thankful for," Schwarzenegger tweeted from hospital.

AFP

Life & Culture

MMA star McGregor charged with New York assault

EPL serves up a Saturday derby day feast

How can one art photograph have four very different price tags?

Everything you need to know about Fortnite and why it's so popular

Here's to the oddballs at work

Care for some prata and poulet, anyone?

Editor's Choice

BT_20180407_JLASEAN7_3384440.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Amid trade tensions, Asean seeks integration

Apr 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

New Noble has 'zero chance of success': Iceberg

BT_20180407_NRBRUNCHPIECE_3384258.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Brunch

Piloting the digital flight path

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

06648845.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

American companies in China prepare to be squeezed

cs-generic-AnsonRd04.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS reminds FIs to be on alert for fraudulent fund transfers

BT_20180407_STGRAB7_3384531.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Transport

Deactivation of Uber app pushed from April 8 to 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening