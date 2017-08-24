You are here

Home > Life & Culture

SEA Games: 16 Malaysian athletes hit by food poisoning

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 14:54

[KUALA LUMPUR] Sixteen Malaysian athletes have been hit by food poisoning at the Southeast Asian Games and one is in hospital, organisers said on Thursday in just the latest mishap to hit the competition.

Games organisers said they were still trying to identify the source of the outbreak, which forced one swimmer to miss an event on Wednesday and also affected a petanque player.

Few other details were released but Low Beng Choo, secretary of the Games' sports and technical committee, said those affected had been asked not to compete until they recover.

"One went into hospital because we wanted to be very sure it was nothing very serious... it wasn't as if it was an emergency. The rest of them are resting in the hotel," said Low.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She added: "One of the swimmers missed an event. We asked him not to compete... in the interests of the athletes we have told the athletes not to compete." Low said those affected had breakfast in the team hotel, where Malaysia's 800-plus contingent are staying, before dispersing to different venues. But she said the source of the outbreak was still under investigation.

The outbreak is not the first troublesome event at the biennial SEA Games, which has 11 nations competing in a diverse array of sports from swimming and athletics to pencak silat and wushu.

Organisers mistakenly printed Indonesia's flag upside-down in a commemorative booklet, prompting protests and revenge hacking attacks by Indonesian activists.

Among a litany of transport incidents, eight people suffered minor injuries in a bus crash, forcing two squash players from Myanmar to pull out of their doubles matches.

Two Myanmar football fans were beaten up after a match against Malaysia, and the home fans were also condemned for chanting "Singapore dogs" during another game.

Indonesia's women's sepak takraw team walked out of a match in a protest over judging, and the men's and women's squash doubles finals had to be moved after the centre court surface was found to be too slippery.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Boxing: From plumber to superstar, McGregor taps into fame

Taylor Swift, titan of pop music, announces new album

Three corpses found on Mont Blanc glacier: Italian police

The secret mission that resulted in front-page news worldwide

Earth's earliest dolphins were toothless, a metre long, whiskered

A new restaurant in Manhattan changes its racially tinged name

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Trafigura
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

China prosecutors charge Trafigura, staff member in 3-year oil probe: document

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

sgx.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening