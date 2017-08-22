SEA Games: Joseph Schooling dominates 50m butterfly final in KL Games

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling won his first gold medal at the SEA Games comfortably on Monday (Aug 21).
The 22-year-old Olympic 100m butterfly champion clocked 23.06sec in the 50m butterfly final to erase his previous SEA Games mark of 23.49 set in 2015.
FULL STORY HERE
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal