You are here

Home > Life & Culture

SEA Games: Organisers vow no trouble at football final

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 00:14

SEA Games football
Southeast Asian Games organisers Monday played down fears that trouble might erupt at the men's football finals and insisted the multisport event was going smoothly despite a string of mishaps.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Southeast Asian Games organisers Monday played down fears that trouble might erupt at the men's football finals and insisted the multisport event was going smoothly despite a string of mishaps.

Malaysia are set to play Thailand on Tuesday for the men's football gold medal, in one of the most hotly anticipated fixtures of the Games.

But there have already been problems surrounding football matches. Malaysian fans came under fire for chanting "Singapore dogs" when their side played the city-state and two Myanmar fans were beaten up.

Football has caused trouble at previous SEA Games - there was a deadly stampede in the final at the Jakarta games in 2011.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But SEA Games Federation president Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja'afar played down concerns of possible trouble on Tuesday, noting fans in the semi-finals had been "very well-behaved".

Low Beng Choo, secretary of the Games' sports and technical committee, told reporters sports officials had already met representatives of Malaysian fan groups before the semi-finals.

"I don't think we need to meet them again... we've reached an understanding," she said.

The Games - which bring together athletes from 11 nations - have been hit by a string of problems, from athletes getting food poisoning, to an upside-down flag that caused fury in Indonesia and squash players from Myanmar being injured in a bus crash.

But Tunku Imran rejected criticism that the event had not gone well, insisting overall the organisers had got a "very good final result".

However he also revealed that the number of Malaysian athletes who had fallen ill in an outbreak of food poisoning had risen to 30, up from 16 cases previously reported.

Ms Low indicated they were not seriously sick, saying only one had been forced to miss an event.

Another flag gaffe hit the headlines at the end of last week, when eight of the Games' 11 participating countries had the wrong flags assigned to them on a scoreboard on a state television channel.

National broadcaster RTM subsequently apologised for the mix-up, calling it "an unintentional error".

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Football: Arsenal 'cowards' slammed over Anfield drubbing

Pet-friendly China acupuncturist gets tails wagging again

Taylor Swift goes gothic in new video

Badminton: World win over Lin fulfils Axelsen's boyhood wish

'Money Mayweather' makes hay in world's richest fight

The heroes, villains and role models of the SEA Games

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ud8l5wbm3r1i1oetaeo.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire Hong Kong warehouse for HK$4.8 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening