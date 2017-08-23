Sichuan's isolated Zhaba move with the times

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Zhaba, China
NIMBLE after years of practice, Trinley Norbu is used to hoisting himself three storeys up the side of a stone house and through the window for a one-night stand in his south-west China community.
While other young men squire their love interests to dinner or a movie,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal