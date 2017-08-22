Silicon Valley flocks to hydrofoiling

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
San Francisco
WHAT happens in the San Francisco Bay every Thursday night does not look real or even possible, and it certainly does not look safe.
Dozens of people skim across the waters at speeds of up to 40 mph, kites far ahead and their boards floating two feet above the chop of
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal