You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Single ticket scoops US$758.7 million US jackpot

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 22:07

file6wdhit3wkeamki08oia.jpg
The second largest jackpot in US history, US$758.7 million, has been won by a single ticket bought in small town Massachusetts in an historic individual bonanza, lottery officials said Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The second largest jackpot in US history, US$758.7 million, has been won by a single ticket bought in small town Massachusetts in an historic individual bonanza, lottery officials said Thursday.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, drawn from five white balls, and 4 as the so-called Powerball number on a red ball in the multi-state lottery.

Powerball said it was "the highest jackpot won on a single ticket and the biggest lottery prize ever awarded to one single person." The identity of the winning ticket holder was not immediately revealed. The lottery said the ticket was bought from a convenience store in Chicopee, about 160 kilometers west of Boston.

The player has one year to claim their prize, choosing between taking the jackpot as an annuity spread over 30 years or a one-off cash lump sum of US$480.5 million, depending on state taxes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US$758.7 million jackpot is Powerball's highest since the January 2016 world record prize of nearly US$1.6 billion, which was split between three ticket holders who each took home US$528.8 million.

A mad rush for tickets pushed Wednesday's jackpot up from an originally announced US$650 million as lines formed out of shopping malls and grocery stores, Powerball said.

The drawing also created 40 overnight millionaires with 34 players matching five numbers and six ticket holders matching five numbers, the lottery announced.

The January 2016 jackpot was scooped by winners who bought tickets in Tennessee, California and Florida.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

SEA Games: Gold in 21 seconds for Filipino-Brit boxer

SEA Games: 16 Malaysian athletes hit by food poisoning

Boxing: From plumber to superstar, McGregor taps into fame

Taylor Swift, titan of pop music, announces new album

Three corpses found on Mont Blanc glacier: Italian police

The secret mission that resulted in front-page news worldwide

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Mccain.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Transport

US Navy suspends sea search efforts for missing USS McCain sailors

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u2gszd5wpkrdhhi42r.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

Creative Technology swings into the red in Q4 and FY17

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening