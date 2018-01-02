Start weekends earlier with The Business Times

You are here

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180102_WKPG1_3243623.jpg

START your weekends a day earlier in 2018! From Jan 5, BT's Weekend Magazine will be published on Friday instead of Saturday, giving you a head start on your leisure reading as we bring you the latest in lifestyle trends on food, shopping, style, design, art, watches, travel and a whole lot more. Now there's no reason to miss a copy of the magazine as it comes free with your Friday copy of The Business Times - easily available at your office and newsstands everywhere.

We've also consolidated our Friday Lifestyle coverage into the magazine - while you'll still get your weekly dose of restaurant and wine reviews in the main paper, our veteran writers' coverage of the local arts and culture scene is now in the magazine too.

We hope you enjoy the new improved Weekend Magazine - the only weekly, smart-luxury magazine in Singapore catering to the lifestyle needs of business professionals who work hard and play equally hard.

And starting Saturday, we'll also have a tuned-up weekend read for you in The Business Times Weekend newspaper.

We've lined up a bigger Investing section, with all the news, views and analysis to help you maximise your investing decisions. You'll read regular columns by renowned technical chartist Daryl Guppy, Inclusif portfolio manager Teh Hooi Ling, and AL Wealth Partners chief investment officer Leonardo Drago.

You'll be privy to the CFA Society's insights into business sectors and listed companies, as well as the latest in investing trends and ethics. As well, we'll continue to cover real estate and aspects of property investing.

Kick off your weekend with Brunch, our cover feature that delves into what's in the news and what ought to be in the news. Catch up on top stories in Upfront and Companies. Pick the minds of newsmakers in The Raffles Conversation. And finish with a leisurely read of our columns:

  • Cubicle Files, on workplace matters that really matter;
  • Disrupted, on what's truly new in tech;
  • Sass & The City, our take on life, the universe, and everything else;
  • Cult Status, on what you should spend your money on;
  • Gearhead, on the latest in gadgets and gear;
  • The Finish Line, a weekly look at the sporting world;
  • The Steering Column, for those mad about motoring;
  • Offbeat, on all things off the wall.

Enjoy your BT weekend!

