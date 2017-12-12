Step up to a world of magical shopping

When it comes to luxury lifestyle, Scotts Square has it down to a T.

Located in the premier shopping district of Orchard Road, Scotts Square has amassed a following of well-heeled fashionistas flocking to it as a luxury hub for the latest offerings.

Home of luxury

As one of the leading retail destination for luxury fashion, beauty, food, arts and leisure, Scotts Square has captured the attention of fashion-forward and discerning shoppers with its vibrant mix of the finest fashion flagship boutiques, exclusive specialty concepts, and delectable dining selections. Spanning four levels of tastefully designed shopping space, the shopping ambience is elevated with the adornment of art sculptures by world-acclaimed artists – Henry Moore, Bernar Venet, Dale Chihuly and Salvatore Dali.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Step in style with a pair of haute footwear from Christian Louboutin; carry the finest Belgian handcrafted bags from Delvaux; and restock your wardrobe with the latest apparels and accessories from Hermes and Alexander McQueen.

Stay on the pulse of fashion trends with Pedder on Scotts’ suite of a well-curated list of labels across five retail zones: On Pedder, On Pedder Men, New Generation, Sports and Cool Kids. In addition, the store plays host to the 1st ever Golden Goose Deluxe Brand concept store in Southeast Asia.

Merry Wonderment

Be it a self-indulgent Christmas gift from its luxury tenants or the perfect gift for your loved ones, Scotts Square has you well covered.

Look your best with the chicest selection of accessories at Pedder on Scotts (Level 2) at your Christmas party. Pair your look with the Stella McCartney Falabella bag or take inspiration from the latest autumn-winter runway looks and complete your look with a hat from Maison Michel.

A fascinating play of illusions, the Mirage collection from Niessing (#01-10) is perfect as a stylish gift or as a new addition to your accessories collection. Using cutting edge laser technology and fully crafted in Germany, the pendants are cut into shapes with measurements of only 0.3mm, giving this slender and geometric jewellery an understated elegance.

Kick up your daily wear's fashion quota up a notch with an ADYN T-shirt from OCD (#01-04/05). The ivory Heavy T-shirt is made with high-quality fabric and construction, ensuring comfort in wear throughout the day.

Don't go to a party empty-handed. Hediard's (#01-03) beautifully wrapped gift boxes make for a perfect gift for anyone with a sweet tooth. Go simple with its confectionery boxes filled with a variety of fine chocolate treats, or go the indulgent route with its grocery hampers stocked with champagne, foie gras, chocolates, tea and coffee and more.

This Christmas, enchant your loved ones with the heady aroma of Fragrance Du Bois (#01-11) signature Oud fragrance in its Fragrance Pen Sets and 15ml sets. From now until Dec 25, stand a chance to win an exclusive 50ml fragrance with any purchase.

Put your best face forward with pampering customized skin treatments from Skin Inc (#03-14/15). The limited edition Selfie Essential Set preps your skin so you will never have to shy away from any Instagram moments at gatherings. It comprises the Pure Revival Peel to slough away dead skin cells, Pure Recovery Dew to hydrate and prime and Pure Serum Mist to keep skin dewy and glowing!

Make mealtime fun for kids with the bamboo dinner sets from K+ Curatorial Space (03-11/12/13). These environmentally friendly dinnerware are adorned with cute illustrations and motifs that will appeal to them. Being 100 per cent biodegradable, BPA-free and non-toxic, they make for a great alternative to the usual plastic and melamine tableware.

Gifts of Wonder

Scotts Square plays Santa Claus this Christmas, where shopping is a gift that keeps on giving. Treat yourself to redeemable exclusive gifts when you check off your Christmas list.

Till 1 Jan next year, shoppers may redeem an exclusive Christmas wrapper set with a minimum spending of $100 in a single receipt at Scotts Square.

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit the Concierge counter at Level 1 Atrium or visit www.scottssquareretail.com for more information.