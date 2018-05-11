You are here
Stereophonics rocks, venue doesn't
Band more than made up for limitations of performance hall, living up to their name of an 'awesome live band, every time'.
Singapore
EVEN with a technical fault, Stereophonics rocked the stage in Singapore on Tuesday - thrilling a mid-sized crowd of mostly longtime fans with their radio-friendly stadium rock hits and trademark energetic live performance for which they have come to be loved.
For about
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg