THE BROAD VIEW

Superfan is Letterman's unlikely archivist

Of the 6,028 late night shows that David Letterman hosted on NBC and CBS, Don Giller has videos of all but two.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 05:50
by


Mr Giller and his David Letterman videos at home in New York. The origins of his Letterman library can be traced, like so many other obsessions, to the assassination of John F Kennedy.



Mr Giller has met Letterman (above) briefly a few times and hopes to have a longer conversation with him - but if not, that's fine, he said.


New York

David Letterman is one of the greatest entertainers in the history of television, but his legacy is more fragile than you may think.

That's because the late night talk show is an ephemeral form, its hosts forgotten faster than teen idols. One-time superstars such as Steve

