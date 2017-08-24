You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Taylor Swift, titan of pop music, announces new album

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 07:10

[NEW YORK] Taylor Swift, one of the top-selling pop stars of recent years, on Wednesday announced a new album, "Reputation" to be released on November 10.

The 27-year-old singer, who this week has been sharing cryptic videos of a snake showing its fangs, revealed little else about her sixth studio album but said a first single would come out Thursday.

She also posted on social media the album's cover art, with Swift staring forward in front of reels of newsprint in which her name is written ad nauseam.

While Swift has offered no clues about the sound or themes of "Reputation", public image has long been one of her favourite topics with lyricism that takes on the perceptions of her in the media.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Swift, who had her start as a teenager strumming her own country songs on guitar, shifted to a more mainstream pop style on her last album, "1989", which came out in 2014 and was named after her birth year.

"1989" became the fastest selling album in the United States in a decade, although her sales were dwarfed a year later by English balladeer Adele's "25" album.

"1989" also earned the Grammy for Album of the Year, making Swift the first woman until Adele to win the top music industry prize twice.

Swift was back in the news last week as she triumphed in a lawsuit against a radio DJ in Denver who she said fondled her buttocks during a routine photo opportunity in 2013.

The singer, who has described herself as a feminist, made a donation after the incident to a charity that supports victims of sexual assault.

Despite her poise in going public on her experience, it remains to be seen if her album tackles broader social issues. Swift, whose country roots won her a fan base in conservative parts of the United States, has steered clear of political commentary at a time that many fellow celebrities are bashing US President Donald Trump.

Swift made headlines with "1989" by shunning Spotify, accusing the streaming giant of short-changing artists, although she ended her boycott in July.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Three corpses found on Mont Blanc glacier: Italian police

The secret mission that resulted in front-page news worldwide

Earth's earliest dolphins were toothless, a metre long, whiskered

A new restaurant in Manhattan changes its racially tinged name

Matt LeBlanc on saying goodbye to... Matt LeBlanc

Clooneys donate US$1m to combat hate groups after Charlottesville

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
3 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
4 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170824_AGCAPITALAND24__3051741.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Consumer

CapitaLand, Alibaba raise bar on omni-channel retail model

ComfortDelGro.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro soars on news of talks with Uber

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

BT_20170824_RAZER24WYVV_3052655.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening