You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tennis: Del Potro defeats Federer to win Indian Wells title

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 7:48 AM

BP_Juan Martin Del Potro _190318_52.jpg
Former US Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro stunned world number one Roger Federer 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/2) to win the Indian Wells Masters tournament on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[INDIAN WELLS] Former US Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro stunned world number one Roger Federer 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/2) to win the Indian Wells Masters tournament on Sunday.

The 29-year-old from Argentina handed Federer his first match defeat of 2018 and extended his own win streak to 11 matches as he captured his second ATP Tour title in a row after a triumph this month in Acapulco.

"I'm still shaking," Del Potro said.

"It's difficult to describe with words. It's like a dream."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"After all my problems, after all my surgeries, I couldn't believe I'm here winning a Masters 1000 and beating Roger. It's amazing."

Del Potro survived three match points before clinching the championship in a third set tiebreaker, ending a two hour, 42 minute marathon contest on the main stadium court.

He won the first five points of the third set tiebreaker then closed it out when Federer smack a forehand long.

Del Potro was competing in his first Indian Wells final since 2013 when he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

This is just Del Potro's seventh win over Federer in 25 career meetings.

Del Potro is back in the top 10 in rankings this season after dropping to No 1,045 before beginning his comeback from three left wrist surgeries in 2016.

AFP

Life & Culture

Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry

Pritzker winner wants to build homes for poor, not grand monuments

UK's first polar bear born in 25 years to get star treatment

The ultimate luxury good now costs at least US$10 million

The greenest run in Singapore

Spoofing tech

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
4 URA launches tenders for residential sites at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue
5 Wrist watch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in biggest en bloc deal this season

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

BP_Donald Trump_190318_72.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in opioid plan: White House

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening