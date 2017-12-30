The Mercedes that thinks it's a Ferrari

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
THE one car that I wanted Santa to leave under my Christmas tree more than any other was the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.
It didn't happen, but a person nice enough to give such a lavish gift would have made Florence Nightingale look like a Sith Lord in comparison - it costs S$582,888 with
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo