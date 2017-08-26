You are here

Home > Life & Culture
CULT STATUS

The pillow that will change your travel game

The elongated kidney bean-shaped inflatable cushion is unlike anything else on the market
Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 05:50
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

BT_20170826_MQCULTAUG_8_3056368.jpg
The Travelrest pillow is ideal for car rides (and flights too) because of its long bolster-like shape and the fact that it attaches to your headrest. One end of the pillow has an adjustable cord that can be looped around any size/shape of seat/headrest, to secure the pillow to your seat. The other end has an additional loop that can be attached to your seatbelt to anchor it further.

BT_20170826_MQCULTAUG26_8_3056369.jpg
The Travelrest when deflated can be folded up to a negligible size and attached to your luggage or hand-carry bag; it's wonderfully easy to inflate with just a few puffs and it also has a wonderful mechanism that lets the air out easily.

THIS month's featured product, with its somewhat unusual appearance, is something I've dreamt and hoped for years that someone would invent.

So, I cannot tell you how happy I was the day I found out that HiGear Design had read my mind. The American company's innovative Travelrest pillow

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Tennis: The US Open is going to be very different this year

Boxing: McGregor has edge in weight and support over Mayweather

How your life can change in a heartbeat

Devils to maintain perfect EPL start

Reference checks: All that you need to know

Netflix like a pro

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
4 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
5 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening