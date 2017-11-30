You are here
Tiger's firmly on the comeback trail
This week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas is the ideal test for the American.
FORGET his previous indiscretions. Ignore his reported sexual exploits. Cast aside his indulgence in booze and drugs.
The sad picture of a drained Tiger Woods, in drunken stupor, caught in a driving dilemma that went viral recently was a sorry sight.
All that, however, is history.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg