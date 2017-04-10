You are here
Time for Rooney to move on
Manchester United's talisman needs regular first-team place, but he won't get it at Old Trafford
Singapore
THERE is a confluence of contradictions and an inundation of ironies in Wayne Rooney's footballing career.
The Manchester United stalwart, ironically in the twilight of his career at only 31 years of age, was born in Croxteth, Liverpool, and played for the Reds'
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg