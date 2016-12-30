You are here

Update: Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 10:04

debbie.jpg
Film legend Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday after suffering a stroke, a day after the death of her movie star daughter Carrie Fisher, US media reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[Los Angeles] Film legend Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday after suffering a stroke, a day after the death of her movie star daughter Carrie Fisher, US media reported.

"She wanted to be with Carrie," her son Todd Fisher was quoted as telling industry weekly Variety, hours after the 84-year-old collapsed at his Beverly Hills home and was rushed to hospital.

Celebrity news portal TMZ said she had been distraught since 60-year-old Fisher's death following a heart attack. Fisher, who catapulted to worldwide stardom as rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, was pronounced dead in Los Angeles on Tuesday, four days after collapsing on a transatlantic flight.

AFP

