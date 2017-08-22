US comedian, activist Dick Gregory dies at 84

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Washington
US comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who broke barriers as a performer in the era of segregation and challenged racism through searing humour, died Saturday night, his family said. He was 84.
In a Facebook post, Christian Gregory did not give the cause of
