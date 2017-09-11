You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Victoria Beckham brings Play-Doh sparkle to New York

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 06:45

[NEW YORK] Victoria Beckham unveiled her latest fashion collection in New York on Sunday, throwing shade at her once beloved black for the colors of Play-Doh and for sparkly slippers named after her daughter.

"It's Play-Doh, it's ice cream but it's not too saccharine," she said of the new colors in comments to reporters backstage at Cipriani in downtown Manhattan.

"It's not too sweet at all. It's just the right amount."

Guests were welcomed on the beautiful late summer morning with tall, chilled glasses of ginger-and-peppermint iced tea, before being ushered to their seats in-the-round in the imposing marble interior.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beckham's retired football star husband David sat in the front row between the new editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, and the Beckhams' eldest son Brooklyn, 18, who is now enrolled at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

"A great show," Mr Enninful tweeted afterward.

School is already underway in London, and there was no sign of the Beckhams' younger children, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, or Harper, six.

'A LITTLE BIT OF SPARKLE'

"It feels fresh and happy. I love the sparkly shoes; I'm obsessed with the Harper slipper," the 43-year-old former Spice Girl said, wearing high-waisted jeans and a white T-shirt.

"I'm a bit of a magpie. I love a little bit of sparkle," she added when a reporter asked whether dressing her daughter had changed how she designed.

Her statement shoes were sequined silver-and-green sparkly heels paired with daywear, and silver sparkly flat sandals with more monochrome dresses better suited to evening.

Beckham prides herself on making clothes that are wearable; she said she had concentrated on lightness and layering for high-end customers who travel a lot.

There were tailored skinny pants, ruffles at the throat on filmy silk shirts, the most delicate of inlaid prints, long hemlines, low-slung skirts and dresses so filmy they were near see-through.

The pistachio, peach-rose and pale purple colours freshened up her more customary black and white, with splashes of red. There was also liberal use of very fine, delicate check.

"It reminds me of being at school, doing a maths exam," she told AFP of the check.

"It feels like graph paper, that was the inspiration, a little bit of a menswear feel."

"I used to wear so much black, and I really enjoy wearing colour - it makes me feel really happy," she said.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Tennis: Wu warns world after first Chinese boys Slam title

Citi golf event donates S$500k to ChildAid

Ivan Chua a popular player of the round

Dishing out healthy food for a cause

King of cool vs king of bling at NY Fashion Week

Pregnant woman's suicide roils China

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
2 Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB
3 Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles
4 A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high
5 High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

BT_20170911_SEUSED111_3079285.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Transport

Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening