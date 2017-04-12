You are here
Victoria Beckham teams up with Target
VB x Target marks the British designer's first foray into the budget market, as well as into children's wear, but not everyone is impressed
New York
THE Victoria Beckham clothing range for Target is flying off the shelves, the latest high-fashion, high-street collaboration seeking to widen market appeal - even if not everyone is impressed.
From Missoni for Target to Versace for H&M and Kate Moss for Topshop,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg