Victoria Beckham teams up with Target

VB x Target marks the British designer's first foray into the budget market, as well as into children's wear, but not everyone is impressed
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50

Fans have salivated over the affordable prices - US$6 to US$70 with most pieces under US$40 - in the VB x Target collection.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

THE Victoria Beckham clothing range for Target is flying off the shelves, the latest high-fashion, high-street collaboration seeking to widen market appeal - even if not everyone is impressed.

From Missoni for Target to Versace for H&M and Kate Moss for Topshop,

