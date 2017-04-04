You are here
What's in a Chinese name? Ancient rites and growing business
Tech-savvy entrepreneurs have turned the ancient naming tradition into a lucrative online business
Beijing
IN A one-room shop tucked inside a Beijing alley, a bearded 74-year-old fortune-teller in crimson tunic offers what Chinese parents have sought for centuries: an auspicious name for their newborn.
But business has been tough lately for Mao Shandong and others in his trade
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg