You are here

Home > Life & Culture

When office meetings leave the office behind

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170904_CPOFFICE4_3067807.jpg
Erik Hess (left) and Marco Schnabl, both of automotive- Mastermind, holding a meeting in a Himalayan salt room at Modrn Sanctuary in New York.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

ENTREPRENEURS have a reputation for working long hours to get their businesses up and running, leading some of their employees to a quick burnout.

But some business owners have instituted activities that may seem better suited to summer camp - outdoor planning sessions,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Life & Culture

Mexico breaks world record with 3-tonne guacamole

Walter Becker, rock bohemian of Steely Dan, dead at 67

Polish grandpa conquers Atlantic again in third kayak odyssey

Tennis: Maria Sharapova knocked out of US Open

Time to scale peaks beyond SEA Games

Hamilton takes F1 lead from Vettel

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Singapore, Japan investing more in each other
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

BT_20170904_LMXENBLOC_3067850.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Too many deals, too few en bloc lawyers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening