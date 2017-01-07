You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE BROAD VIEW

With manicures and make-up, Japan's 'genderless' blur line between pink and blue

Young Japanese men are bending fashion gender norms, dyeing their hair, inserting coloured contacts and wearing bright lipstick
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170107_JHJAPAN_2679861.jpg
Toman Sasaki, a model and pop band member who regards his look as genderless. Young Japanese men like him are taking a big step in a culture where genders hew strictly to convention.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Tokyo

WITH the precision of a craftsman painting a ceramic doll, Toman Sasaki blended foundation onto his fine-boned face, shaded the side of his nose with blush and shaped his lip colour with a small brush.

After 40 minutes of primping in his tiny studio apartment in the Hatsudai

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening