Woods completes fine comeback as red-hot Fowler wins Bahamas event

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Miami
TIGER Woods capped his return to competition with a fine four-under-par 68 on Sunday as red-hot Rickie Fowler won the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Former world No 1 Woods, who once wondered if nagging back trouble would spell the end of his career, had an eagle and
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo