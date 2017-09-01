Director who shoots with no frills

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
HENRICO'S FARM is a new film by Filipino arthouse giant Lav Diaz that's mostly shot in Singapore. As part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts, the director famous for his slow, contemplative dramas is allowing eight small groups of audience to visit his film sets and watch him at
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal