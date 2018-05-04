You are here
Fond Memories Of Katong
BT Weekend's monthly colouring series invites local artists to contribute original heritage-themed drawings that you can colour and keep
Alvin Mark Tan is a traditional oil painter who also illustrates in ink and watercolour. After walking the Camino de Santiago in 2012, he left Singapore to study traditional oil painting, and graduated from the Angel Academy of Art in Florence.
Apart from still lifes, portraits and murals
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg