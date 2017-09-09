Romance under the stars

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Are you a dance lover getting married soon, or know someone who is?
Get into the mood with Singapore Dance Theatre's annual outdoor dance event Ballet Under The Stars, which returns with an especially romantic edition.
Its programme of three classical dance excerpts comprises the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal