SIFA 2017 says farewell

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SHAKESPEARE used weddings as a device to close his comic plays. And so it is that the Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) 2017 closed last week with a film centred on a lively Punjabi wedding.
Whether outgoing festival director Ong Keng Sen chose K Rajagopal's film Lizard On
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal