You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

BT_20170826_BUZZ26C-F_3051532.jpg

Top of the food chain

Aug 26, 2017 5:50 AM
by

Lyon's five-star food offerings have finally gotten accommodation to match with the opening of Villa Maïa. Located atop the city's Fourvière hill, with views of cluttered rooftops backed by the distant surge of the Mont Blanc Mountain, the four-storey hotel was designed by Paris-based Jean-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening