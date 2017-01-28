You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Cars

BT_20170128_DRIVE28A-J_2714758.jpg
Volvo V40 Cross Country T4

BT_20170128_DRIVE28A-J_2714758.jpg
Volvo V40 Cross Country T4

BT_20170128_DRIVE28A-J_2714758.jpg
Volvo V40 Cross Country T4

A little bit country, a little bit crossover

The Volvo V40 Cross Country T4 is slightly more than a hatchback.
Jan 28, 2017 5:50 AM
by
samuelee@sph.com.sg

In a market filled with hatchbacks and crossovers, are you someone who would prefer something slightly higher than the former but a bit lower than the latter?

If so, you're in luck. The Volvo V40 Cross Country T4 compact hatch is based on the standard V40 but with crossover-like qualities

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening