You are here
Home Style
Furniture brands weren't the only ones showing off their collections at the recent Milan Design Week. Luxury fashion houses also presented pieces that you'll want to fill your home with
HERMES
Colours are the main highlight for the Parisian House's 2018-2019 Maison collection. Even the space where the collection was displayed was filled with colour. Charlotte Macaux Perelman, deputy artistic director for Hermès Maison specially designed the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg