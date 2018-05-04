You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
A WALK IN THE GARDEN.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
PÉRIMÈTRE.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
TIBICOLOR.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
BV TRE.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
DINNER PLATE WITH BUTTERFLY MOTIF.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
OVM TABLE LAMP.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
OVERLAY BOWL.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
TROPICALIST VASE.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
LEATHER ROSACE TRAY.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
MARILYN MINTER.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
LAURIE SIMMONS.

BT_20180504_DESIGN4-RHNI_3421886.jpg
ANNA-WILI HIGHFIELD.

Home Style

Furniture brands weren't the only ones showing off their collections at the recent Milan Design Week. Luxury fashion houses also presented pieces that you'll want to fill your home with
May 4, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

HERMES

Colours are the main highlight for the Parisian House's 2018-2019 Maison collection. Even the space where the collection was displayed was filled with colour. Charlotte Macaux Perelman, deputy artistic director for Hermès Maison specially designed the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening