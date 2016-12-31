You are here
House of Worship
Maria Chiu's home is a green oasis of calm and spirituality, says Tay Suan Chiang
AFTER living in the same house for over 15 years, Maria Chiu and her family weighed their options - renovate, or move out?
"We decided to stay put - after all, it's not easy to find a house where you have a park in front and the Ang Mo Kio Town Garden Hill behind," says Mrs Chiu of her
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg