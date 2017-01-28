You are here
Cutting Edge Beauty
More Singaporeans are turning to cosmetic surgery to look good. Cheah Ui-Hoon looks at the trend and why not all local surgeons are happy about it.
Mothers and daughters have always done girly things together. Sharing makeup; mani-pedi sessions; body scrubs at the spa. Now add cosmetic surgery into the mix as families talk about breast implants and eyebag removal as easily as discussing which college to apply to.
With the influence
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg