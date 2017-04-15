You are here

BT_20170415_FEATURE15-V_2841072.jpg
Left: (Clockwise from top left) Lynnette's Kitchen's beef rendang, babi pongteh, buah keluak fried rice, bakwan kepiting (meatball soup), sambal belacan and chap chye in homemade stock. Right: Lynnette Seah.
BT_20170415_FEATURE15-V_2841072.jpg
Left: Christopher Choo and Dr Rose Sivam. Right: Relish.sg's traditional homemade mango chutney cooked in a claypot.
BT_20170415_FEATURE15-V_2841072.jpg
Left: Babi assam with sambal timbun (spicy cucumber & pineapple salad). Right: Annette Tan.
FATFUKU PHOTOS COURTESY OF FATFUKU

BT_20170415_FEATURE15-V_2841072.jpg
Left: Felicia Tan. Right: Chicken rice - glutinous rice, shredded cucumber, chicken thigh meat, homemade chilli sauce.
Dinner Is Served

Four enthusiastic home cooks have taken the plunge and opened their own restaurants - without leaving the comfort of their own homes. Rachel Loi pops in on them.
Apr 15, 2017 5:50 AM
by
@RachelLoiBTrachloi@sph.com.sg

Lynnette's Kitchen
http://lynnetteskitchen.com

You might think Lynnette Seah has already done it all. She's an acclaimed violinist, a founding (and still active) member of the Singapore Symphony

