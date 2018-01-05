You are here
River of life
BTWeekend's monthly colouring series invites local artists to contribute original heritage-themed drawings that you can colour and keep
MELISSA TAN is a full-time behavioural therapist for children with special needs, who is better known as Paintinks by melt. She has been illustrating and painting for five years, and is mostly known for her paintings of cats and dogs.
The Singapore River is a special place to her, as she
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg