Winning ways and means

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
IT is a truism to say that the future is inherently uncertain or that company bosses whose function is to look years ahead and to position their organisations appropriately are confronted with an unenviable if not impossible task.
Yet never has this been more true than now, the age of
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal