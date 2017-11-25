You are here
A Cook's Tour
Whether you like to cook or eat, Auckland is the larder of choice
IF you're a hardcore foodie headed to New Zealand for the first time because you've heard how good the produce is, its national airline knows how impatient you can be. That's why Air New Zealand roped in top Kiwi chefs Peter Gordon and Michael Meredith to prepare inflight menus that give you a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg