You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20180105_JEDINING5L4FR_3247486.jpg
Ma Cuisine's tete de veau is very enjoyable - rich, fatty, gelatinous head cheese made from calf's head that's sliced and seared for a crisp exterior to cut the fattiness.
PHOTO: JAIME EE

BT_20180105_JEDINING5L4FR_3247486.jpg
Crusty bread that are airy, chewy and addictive.
PHOTO: JAIME EE

BT_20180105_JEDINING5L4FR_3247486.jpg
Home-made jellied ham and parsley terrine that is chunky, rustic and pleasant but doesn't really strike a chord.
PHOTO: JAIME EE

BT_20180105_JEDINING5L4FR_3247486.jpg
Neither do the seared scallops.
PHOTO: JAIME EE

BT_20180105_JEDINING5L4FR_3247486.jpg
A selection of desserts.
PHOTO: JAIME EE

BT_20180105_JEDINING5L4FR_3247486.jpg
The interior of Ma Cuisine. The idea is to pick from its many many pages of different kinds of wine, and the chef designs your food around it.
PHOTO: JAIME EE

BT_20180105_JEDINING5L4FR_3247486.jpg
Ma Cuisine's chef-owner Mathieu Escoffier carving the lamb shoulder, the star dish of the evening.
PHOTO: JAIME EE

Great place if you enjoy your drinks

Ma Cuisine serves hearty comfort food that hits the spot, but its wine-centric concept may alienate non-drinkers.
Jan 5, 2018 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

NEW RESTAURANT

Ma Cuisine
38 Craig Road
Tel: 9099-1687
Open Mon to Sat: 5pm to 12am

IF you have kids, you probably know the feeling: you step into a nice restaurant with your brood and the maître d's demeanour changes. It's the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening