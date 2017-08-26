Making scents

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Inspired by key moments throughout the course of a day at PS.Cafe, the homegrown brand is unveiling three signature fine soaps that have been thoughtfully conceptualised to offer contemporary scents and bold design. Each soap has a unique identity with healing and anti-bacterial properties.
